Daimler nominates Olaf Koch, Helene Svahn for supervisory board

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is proposing former Metro (B4B.DE) Chief Executive Olaf Koch and former Haldex (HLDX.ST) Chief Executive Helene Svahn join its supervisory board, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Shareholders will get to vote on the matter at an extraordinary meeting in autumn, where they will also be asked to vote on the spin-off of Daimler's trucks unit into a standalone unit.

Former Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is being proposed as chairman for Daimler Truck, the carmaker said.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.