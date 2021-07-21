Daimler says chip shortage will continue in second half of 2021

A Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept vehicle is displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) on Wednesday said that the global semiconductor chip shortage will continue to affect its business in the second half of 2020 and that its third-quarter car sales will be the same or below the second quarter.

The company also confirmed its second-quarter adjusted group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5.42 billion euros ($6.38 billion), with car and truck divisions beating analyst targets.

Daimler reported preliminary results last week. read more

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

Reporting by Nick Carey, Editing by Douglas Busvine

