Daimler settles diesel emission claims in Canada for $197 mln

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Friday said it agreed to settle claims in Canada that some of its diesel vehicles likely contained a "defeat device" used to cheat emissions testing, an accusation the German luxury carmaker denies.

Daimler said the settlement will cost about C$250.2 million dollars ($197 million).

"With the settlement, Daimler takes another step toward resolution of various diesel proceedings and avoids lengthy court actions with respective legal and financial risks," the company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"Daimler denies the material factual allegations and legal claims asserted by the plaintiffs and settlement class members," it added.

Daimler said the settlement, which is still subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, resolved the class action without a finding suggesting that functionalities in Daimler's vehicles were defeat devices.

($1 = 1.2717 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.