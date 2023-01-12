Daimler Truck overcomes supply chain shortages with 14.2% sales increase in 2022

Members of the media stand beside an electric driven Actros truck at the booth of German truckmaker Daimler Truck at the IAA Transportation fair, which will open its doors to the public on September 20, 2022, in Hanover, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported on Thursday a 14.2% increase in unit sales in 2022 to 520,291 units, with the strongest growth in Europe at 17.7% even as supply chain shortages limited availability of certain components.

The company's bus division reported a 28.3% increase in sales.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next