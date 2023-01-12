Daimler Truck overcomes supply chain shortages with 14.2% sales increase in 2022















BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported on Thursday a 14.2% increase in unit sales in 2022 to 520,291 units, with the strongest growth in Europe at 17.7% even as supply chain shortages limited availability of certain components.

The company's bus division reported a 28.3% increase in sales.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More











