Daimler Truck post 15% revenue growth in second quarter

Daimler AG's annual news conference in Stuttgart
Daimler AG CEO Dieter Zetsche, CFO Bodo Uebber, Martin Daum, head of Daimler's truck and bus division and Joerg Howe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board attend the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) said on Tuesday that revenue reached 13.9 billion euros ($15.27 billion) in the second quarter, up 15% from the same period in 2022.

Earnings per share in the quarter fell slightly to 1.11 euros compared to 1.12 euros in the prior year period, the company said.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

