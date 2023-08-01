Daimler Truck post 15% revenue growth in second quarter

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) said on Tuesday that revenue reached 13.9 billion euros ($15.27 billion) in the second quarter, up 15% from the same period in 2022.

Earnings per share in the quarter fell slightly to 1.11 euros compared to 1.12 euros in the prior year period, the company said.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Kim Coghill

