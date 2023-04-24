Daimler Truck Q1 operating profit beats estimate

Trucks at the IAA Transportation fair in Hanover
Members of the media stand beside an electric driven Actros truck at the booth of German truckmaker Daimler Truck at the IAA Transportation fair, which will open its doors to the public on September 20, 2022, in Hanover, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) on Monday said its first-quarter results came in above market expectations, boosted by what it said was strong demand and an increase in unit sales.

Preliminary first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax cane in at 1.162 billion euros ($1.28 billion), up 78% year-on-year and also higher than the 976 million euros average analyst estimate provided by the company, Daimler Truck said.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next