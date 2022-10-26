Daimler Truck raises FY outlook on stronger than expected Q3















BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) on Wednesday slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast after reporting better-than-expected results in the third quarter thanks to a jump in unit sales, higher prices and strong aftersales business.

Daimler Truck now expects full-year group revenue between 50 billion - 52 billion euros ($50.40 billion - $52.42 billion), up from a previous forecast of 48 billion - 50 billion.

The company, which will present its third-quarter report on Nov. 11, said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 159% in the third quarter to 1.27 billion euros, above analysts' forecast of 1.08 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9921 euros)

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Chris Reese











