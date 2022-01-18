Daimler Truck sees 20% sales growth in 2021

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Newly spun-off commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) sold 455,000 units in 2021, the company reported on Tuesday, a fifth more than last year but still 13% below pre-pandemic levels.

Supply chain bottlenecks slowed production particularly in the second half in the United States and Europe, the company said in a statement.

Trucks Asia fared best with 30% growth, while the Buses segment did not grow at all, with sales flat at 19,000.

Daimler Truck, which spun off from Daimler (DAIGn.DE) last December and is now the world's largest truckmaker by revenue, is due to report its full annual results on March 24.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray

