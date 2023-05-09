Daimler Truck sees higher returns as supply chains, demand improve

[1/2] Members of the media stand beside an electric driven Actros truck at the booth of German truckmaker Daimler Truck at the IAA Transportation fair, which will open its doors to the public on September 20, 2022, in Hanover, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer















BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported on Tuesday an adjusted return of sales of 8.8% in the first quarter of the year, up from 5.9% last year and towards the top end of its annual outlook for 2023, on a rise in revenue of 25%.

The truck and busmaker confirmed preliminary results released late April of a 78% jump in operating profit to 1.162 billion euros ($1.28 billion).

Its Asia business, which struggled in 2022, yielding just a 2.6% margin, saw some improvement in the first quarter, reaching a margin of 4.6%.

Its North America and Europe divisions saw returns of 11.6% and 8.8% respectively, in line with long-term targets.

Broadly, global supply chains were stabilising and demand was up compared to this time last year, the statement said, as illustrated by the 15% jump in unit sales to just over 125,000 units.

The company kept its outlook from earlier this year unchanged, forecasting 55-57 billion euros in revenue for the year and 7.5-9% adjusted returns.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.