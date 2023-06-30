Daimler Truck sees multi-million euros in storm damage at plant

June 30 (Reuters) - A severe storm that hit a Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) plant in the central German city of Kassel last week is estimated to have caused damage in the mid-double-digit-million euro range, said Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) in a statement on Friday.

The June 22 storm and flooding that followed damaged roofs, buildings and offices at the plant, which is the global competence centre for electric drive systems and conventional commercial vehicle axles for Daimler Truck, it said.

As repair work continues, the plant is gradually resuming production, Daimler Truck said, while the evaluation of the consequences of the forced shutdown caused by the storm is still ongoing.

Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray















