Daimler Truck targets above 12% adjusted returns by 2030

July 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) set new financial targets for 2030 ahead of its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, aiming for at least 12% adjusted returns for its industrial business under favourable conditions and 40-60% revenue growth from 2025-2030.

The truck and bus maker expects to generate over 3 billion euros ($3.30 billion) in revenue and 1 billion euro earnings before interest and taxes from autonomous driving in 2030, it said in a statement.

The company on Monday announced a 2-billion-euro share buyback programme as it increased its guidance for 2023 revenue and profits, citing a recovering supply chain and stronger demand.

