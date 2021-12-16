Daimler Truck, Traton, Volvo sign off JV plans for Europe charging network

A battery charger sign for electric cars is painted on the ground of a parking ground near the soccer stadium in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE), Traton (8TRA.DE) and Volvo (VOLVb.ST) have signed off plans announced in July for a joint venture to set up a high-performance electric charging network for trucks and buses across Europe, the companies said on Thursday.

The three firms will invest 500 million euros ($565.10 million) to set up and operate at least 1,700 high-performance charging points near motorways and logistics hubs within five years, with operations set to commence in 2022.

The venture is still awaiting approval from authorities, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8848 euros)

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Victoria Waldersee

