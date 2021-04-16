Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationDaimler's Q1 earnings beat market expectations on prices, China

Reuters
1 minute read

The Mercedes Benz star is seen on the bonnet of a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine at the company's test center, near Immendingen, Germany October 14, 2020. Picture taken October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

German cars and trucks maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) saw a better-than-expected surge in first-quarter operating profit on higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China.

Daimler, which this week unveiled an electric version of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan, said early on Friday that quarterly adjusted group earnings before interest and tax jumped to 5.0 billion euros ($6 billion) from 719 million a year earlier.

That was above average analyst expectations of 4 billion euros, prompting it to release key figures ahead of schedule, it said.

"Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter 2021," Daimler said in an unscheduled statement.

It is due to release detailed quarterly results on April 23.

($1 = 0.8355 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · April 15, 2021 · 6:53 PM UTCWith flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla

Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) on Thursday unveiled the electric "sibling" of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, taking the fight to market-leader Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in the battle for market share as electric car sales take off.

Autos & TransportationNissan to slash Japanese production in May due to chip shortage - sources
Autos & TransportationSelf-driving startup Cruise raises $2.75 bln from Walmart, others
Autos & TransportationQantas forecasts domestic capacity will soon leap beyond pre-pandemic levels
Autos & TransportationGeely's EV unit Polestar raises $550 mln, company says