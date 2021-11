Decision on Audi-McLaren deal could take until next year - sources

The Audi logo is seen on the car at the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN/HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A decision on a possible partnership between Volkswagen's Audi (VOWG_p.DE) and British sportscar maker McLaren was discussed at Audi's supervisory board meeting on Wednesday but will likely take until next year, two sources told Reuters.

Audi declined to comment on a specific partnership with McLaren, but said it was "consistently exploring different cooperation ideas".

McLaren did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Emma Thomasson

