Defeat device car owners entitled to damages - EU court adviser

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - Purchasers of vehicles equipped with defeat devices must have a right to compensation from the manufacturer, an adviser to the top EU court said on Thursday in a case brought against Mercedes-Benz.

Judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union are not bound by advice from an advocate general, but follow them in the majority of cases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.