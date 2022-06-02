Defeat device car owners entitled to damages - EU court adviser
BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - Purchasers of vehicles equipped with defeat devices must have a right to compensation from the manufacturer, an adviser to the top EU court said on Thursday in a case brought against Mercedes-Benz.
Judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union are not bound by advice from an advocate general, but follow them in the majority of cases.
