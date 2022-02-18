1 minute read
Delbos to step down as Renault's CFO
PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Renault's (RENA.PA) current chief finance officer Clotilde Delbos said on a call with analysts she would step down from her role to focus on leading the group's Mobilize unit.
Effective March 1, she will be replaced by Thierry Pieton, her deputy, after six years of service in the job.
Reporting by Piotr Lipinski, Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely
