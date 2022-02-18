Delbos to step down as Renault's CFO

Renault interim CEO Clotilde Delbos poses before the French carmaker Renault's 2019 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Renault's (RENA.PA) current chief finance officer Clotilde Delbos said on a call with analysts she would step down from her role to focus on leading the group's Mobilize unit.

Effective March 1, she will be replaced by Thierry Pieton, her deputy, after six years of service in the job.

