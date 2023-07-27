Deutsche Bahn still reviewing possible sale of logistics unit Schenker
BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DBN.UL) is still reviewing whether to put its logistics unit Schenker up for sale and will make a recommendation to its supervisory board after the review is completed, officials said on Thursday.
Deutsche Post has emerged as a possible buyer if the unit is for sale.
Deutsche Bahn earlier on Thursday said it expected an operating loss of just below 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) this year, as energy prices, investment costs and interest rates weigh on results.
