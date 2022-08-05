Deutsche Post confirms outlook with Q2 earnings up

Deutsche Post logo and stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) reported an increase in revenue and earnings in the second quarter on Friday, while confirming its outlook for 2022.

Revenue rose by 23.4% year on year in the second quarter to 24 billion euros ($24.55 billion) while profit from operating activities (EBIT) grew by 12.2% to 2.3 billion euros.

This compared to forecasted second-quarter revenue of 21.8 billion euros and EBIT of 2 billion euros, according to an analysts' poll posted on the company website.

($1 = 0.9774 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.