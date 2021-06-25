Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Didi's $4 billion U.S. IPO fully covered - sources

A man is seen under a Didi logo at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc's initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion in the United States has been covered on the first day of its bookbuild, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

