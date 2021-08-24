Disney Cruise Line mandates vaccination on Bahamas ship

Disney Dream, a Disney Cruise Lines' ship, sails to the Bahamas on the first Disney cruise for paying customers since they were stopped during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, from Port Canaveral in Florida, U.S., August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) cruise division said on Tuesday it will require vaccination proof from all passengers above the age of 12 traveling from Florida to the Bahamas, as the COVID-19 Delta variant sweeps across the United States.

For sailings beginning Sept. 3, travelers under the age of 12 will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test, the cruise operator said in a blog. It also plans to cancel the Sept. 4 "Disney Fantasy" sailing.

Disney's cruise line had earlier said it did not insist on vaccinations, but the change in stance comes after the U.S. health regulator asked people at a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness to avoid cruises irrespective of vaccination status. read more

The Bahamas, a major hub for cruises, has also said it would not allow those ships to dock in the country unless all passengers 12 and older provide proof of vaccination.

Carnival Corp's (CCL.N) namesake cruise line said on Sunday it requires vaccination proof for all passengers aged 12 and above.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.