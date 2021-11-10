Don't expect workers to quit if COVID-19 vaccines are mandated, GM CEO says

General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra wears safety glasses on the assembly floor at the GM Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion, Michigan, U.S. March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Wednesday she does not expect workers would quit if the No.1 U.S. automaker mandates COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We have a great workforce. I don't see it as a walking off the job situation at all," Barra said, speaking at the New York Times DealBook online summit, when asked how many people would walk off the job if there was a vaccine mandate.

"I look at how dedicated our workforce is, we will work through it. I'm betting on them."

U.S. employers are gearing up to comply with rules issued by the Joe Biden Administration that require companies with at least 100 employees to get their workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. read more

Employer mandates, which include exemptions for religious and medical reasons, have generally been upheld by courts.

Separately, GM said it would restructure its Information Technology unit into two groups to grow software-enabled services revenue between $20 billion and $25 billion annually by 2030.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

