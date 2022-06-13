DP World to operate logistics park at Jeddah Port

Terminal tractors line up to load containers into a cargo ship at DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - DP World is to operate a logistics park at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, according to the kingdom's port authority which on Monday invited media to the contract signing on June 19.

The invitation said it was DP World's first logistics park in Saudi Arabia.

DP World, owned by the government of Dubai and one of the world's largest port operators, already operates the Jeddah Islamic Port where the park will be located.

Jeddah Islamic Port can handle 2.4 million shipping containers each year and is the main import destination for the kingdom, according to a DP World website for the port.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.