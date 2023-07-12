E-bike maker VanMoof files for protection from creditors -court spokesperson

AMSTERDAM, July 12 (Reuters) - VanMoof, a Dutch e-bike company that raised 100 million euros ($110 million) to expand internationally as sales boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has filed for protection from creditors, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday.

No further details were available from the Amsterdam District Court, with the filing due to be published on Thursday morning. Newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported that the company's European stores will remain closed from Thursday.

VanMoof, which has around 700 employees, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company stopped accepting orders for new bicycles two weeks ago, citing logistics problems, and doors at its headquarters in east Amsterdam had been shut on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a crowd of worried customers standing outside.

VanMoof, founded in 2009, is known for making bikes with a sleek minimalist design that includes batteries built in to the frame. Most models sell for 2,000 euros or more.

Investors include Hillhouse Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Felix Capital, Balderton Capital and TriplePoint Capital.

($1 = 0.9013 euro)

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam Editing by Matthew Lewis

