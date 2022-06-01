Eight automakers adopt U.S. EV fire response recommendations

A Porsche electric vehicle (EV) charging point is seen during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

June 1 (Reuters) - Eight electric vehicle manufacturers have adopted a U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendation to improve emergency response guides and incorporate vehicle-specific information for fighting lithium-ion EV battery fires.

Honda (7267.T), Hyundai (005380.KS), Mitsubishi (7211.T), Porsche, Proterra (PTRA.O), Belgian manufacturer Van Hool, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Volvo have successfully completed the actions asked for in the NTSB recommendation. NTSB issued the recommendation in January 2021 to 22 EV manufacturing and said 12 including Ford (F.N), General Motors (GM.N), Tesla (TSLA.O) and Toyota (7203.T) are making progress on steps identified in the recommendation.

Reporting by David Shepardson

