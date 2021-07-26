Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Electric car startup Canoo names former diplomat as president

DETROIT, July 26 (Reuters) - Electric car startup Canoo Inc (GOEV.O) on Monday named Josette Sheeran, a former diplomat, as its president.

Sheeran, who joined the Canoo board last December, is the executive chairman of the McCain Institute, a Washington think tank.

Previously, Sheeran served as vice chair of the World Economic Forum; executive director of the United Nations World Food Program; U.S. under-secretary for economic, energy and agricultural affairs under President George W. Bush; and deputy U.S. trade representative and ambassador covering Asia, Africa, labor, environment, intellectual property, and trade capacity building. In 2011, Forbes named her the 30th most powerful woman in the world.

"She brings vast experience in U.S. and global negotiations, supply chains, financing and partnerships and, in joining us full-time, will help me to build out the company," Canoo Chief Executive Tony Aquila said in a statement.

Canoo went public last December through a reverse merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and last month said it planned to build an assembly plant in Oklahoma that would open in 2023. read more

Canoo developed a "skateboard", or a low-rise platform that bundles batteries and electric motors with such chassis components as steering, brakes and wheels, on which a variety of vehicle body types can be built.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

