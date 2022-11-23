Elon Musk names S. Korea among top candidates for EV investment - Yoon's office

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday South Korea is among its top candidates for electric vehicle (EV) investment as the company pushes to build a gigafactory for EVs in Asia, South Korea's presidential office said.

Musk made the remark in a video call conversation with South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, adding the company plans to step up cooperation with South Korea on supply chains, according to Yoon's office.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks