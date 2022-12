Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years.

While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and demand for vehicles will be lower.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.