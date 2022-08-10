Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion - SEC filing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, six U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.