Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion - SEC filing
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, six U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.
Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar
