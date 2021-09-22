Energy trader Vitol, China's BYD partner on EV infrastructure

The logo of BYD is displayed at BYD Dreamcast conference in Beijing, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vitol has partnered with China's BYD (002594.SZ) to allocate an initial $250 million to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in some markets, the energy trading firm said on Wednesday.

"Together they will offer municipal, corporate and others a comprehensive solution including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and depot design," the statement said.

Vitol is currently deploying over 300 electric buses in Bogota, Colombia, and is seeking additional opportunities in South America and further afield.

“We are excited by the potential and intend to grow our fleet tenfold in the coming years," Andrew de Pass, Vitol's head of renewables, said in the statement.

Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.