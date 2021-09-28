Skip to main content

EU executive urges VW to compensate all EU consumers over Dieselgate

A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission and EU consumer authorities urged Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Tuesday to compensate all consumers, not just those in Germany, for having misled them over the emissions of vehicles they bought.

The German carmaker admitted wrongdoing in the Dieselgate scandal in 2015, triggering a series of legal cases, some of which have come before the European Court of Justice.

"There have been court rulings exposing Volkswagen's unfair treatment of consumers, and yet the car maker is not willing to work with consumer organisations to find appropriate solutions for consumers," EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said in a statement.

"As I wrote to the company last year, not only consumers residing in Germany, but all consumers need to be compensated."

The Commission said that Volkswagen had informed it of its view that voluntary payments to European consumers residing outside Germany were not justified since the affected cars have now been altered to meet legal requirements.

"The company's position has not changed despite recent EU and national court decisions which is why the Commission and EU consumer authorities are mounting the pressure," the Commission said in a statement.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely

