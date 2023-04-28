EU regulators probe Spanish rail operator for possible anticompetitive behaviour















BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it opened an investigation to assess whether Spain's rail operator Renfe may have abused its position in online rail ticketing.

The EU Commission said it has concerns that Renfe has possibly restricted competition in the Spanish market by refusing to provide all its content and real-time data to rival ticketing platforms.

"The Commission is concerned that Renfe's alleged refusal to supply this content and real-time data may prevent the platforms from competing with Renfe's own direct digital channels to the detriment of consumers," the EU Commission said in a statement.

Reporting by Marine Strauss Editing by GV De Clercq











