EU tax order to Fiat should be dismissed, EU court adviser says

A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

LUXEMBOURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - An EU order to Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler to pay 30 million euros ($33.95 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg six years ago should be dismissed, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

Priit Pikamae, advocate general at the EU Court of Justice, said Ireland's appeal against the EU tax order should be upheld while Fiat's appeal should be dismissed.

The cases are C-885/19 P Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe v Commission and C-898/19 P Ireland v Commission.

(1 = 0.8837 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.