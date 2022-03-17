European car sales contract further in February -ACEA

Mercedes-Benz cars are displayed in a dealership of German car manufacturer Daimler in Munich May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Europe deteriorated further in February, after hitting a record low in January, as supply chain disruptions continued to hurt the automotive sector across the region, data from the region's carmaker association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) fell 5.4% to 804,028 in February, marking the eighth consecutive month of declines, ACEA's data showed.

Car registrations varied strongly between individual countries, with declines of 22.6% and 13% in Italy and France, respectively, compared with growth of 6.6% and 3.2% in Spain and Germany.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.