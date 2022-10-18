European car sales grow for second month in a row in September - ACEA















BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European new car registrations jumped in September, the second month in a row of growth after 13 months of consecutive decline, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Tuesday.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew by 7.9% on the year to 1,049,926 units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

In the EU, the rise was an even stronger, with growth of 9.6%.

All four of the major EU markets - Spain, Italy, Germany and France - reported a rise in car registrations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.