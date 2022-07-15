European car sales mark one year of consecutive decline -ACEA

Vauxhall cars are transported on a lorry in Luton, Britain March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Europe hit 12 consecutive months of declines in June, as ongoing supply bottlenecks hold carmakers back from vehicle output, data from the region's carmaker association showed.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) fell 16.8% year on year in June, to 1,066,137 vehicles, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Friday.

All four of the major European Union markets - Spain, Italy, Germany and France - reported a decline in car registrations.

Reporting by Miranda Murray

