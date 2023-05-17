European car sales rise in April - ACEA















BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased in April, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday.

The number of new vehicles registered that month in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew by 16.1% to 964,932 units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

In the European Union, the increase was 17.2%.

According to ACEA, 44% of the new cars sold in the January-April period in the EU were electric vehicles (EVs), which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid electric vehicles. This compared to a 42% market share a year ago.

