European car sales rise in August, ending 13 month run of falls - ACEA

A new Volkswagen ID.3 electric car is seen in a fully automatic high-bay-rack for delivery by the German automaker at the "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European new car registrations grew in August, bringing an end to 13 months of consecutive decline, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Friday.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew by 3.4% on the year to 748,961 units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

In the EU, the rise was 4.4%.

All four of the major EU markets - Spain, Italy, Germany and France - reported a rise in car registrations.

Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.