European car sales rise in August, ending 13 month run of falls - ACEA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European new car registrations grew in August, bringing an end to 13 months of consecutive decline, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Friday.
The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew by 3.4% on the year to 748,961 units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.
In the EU, the rise was 4.4%.
All four of the major EU markets - Spain, Italy, Germany and France - reported a rise in car registrations.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.