European car sales rise in May - ACEA

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased in May, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday.

The number of new vehicles registered that month in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew by 18.2% to 1.12 million units year on year, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

In the European Union, the increase was 18.5%.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Friederike Heine















