European car sales rise in May - ACEA

Vehicles are parked at a cargo terminal at Piraeus port, near Athens
Vehicles are parked at a cargo terminal at Piraeus port, near Athens May 20, 2015. April registrations in Greece rose to 7,801, a 43 percent leap from a year ago and a 19 percent rise from the 6,529 cars sold in March, ACEA figures show. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/FILE PHOTO

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased in May, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday.

The number of new vehicles registered that month in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew by 18.2% to 1.12 million units year on year, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

In the European Union, the increase was 18.5%.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Friederike Heine

