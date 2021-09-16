Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

European new car sales down in July, August - ACEA

1 minute read

Cars are pictured at rush hour traffic on A100 highway during a snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European car registrations dropped in July and August after four months of growth, industry data showed on Thursday, suggesting that a global semiconductor shortage is hitting sales in car dealerships across Europe.

New passenger car registrations fell by 23.6% and 18.1% year-on-year in July and August, respectively, in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:25 AM UTC

GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks

General Motors Co on Wednesday recommended that Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle owners parking in decks do so on the top floor or on an open level, at least 50 feet away from other vehicles, citing potential fire risks.

Autos & Transportation
Rivian aims to raise as much as $8 bln in IPO -sources
Autos & Transportation
Volvo Cars gears up for $20 bln IPO in coming weeks, sources say
Autos & Transportation
Chinese delivery giants Meituan, Ele.me pledge to not force drivers to register as independent businesss
Autos & Transportation
European new car sales down in July, August - ACEA