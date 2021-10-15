European new car sales down in September - ACEA

Cars are pictured at rush hour traffic on A100 highway during a snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European car registrations slumped more than 25% in September due to a lack of supply of vehicles due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, industry data showed on Friday.

New passenger car registrations fell 25.2% in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) compared to last year, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Maria Sheahan

