European new car sales up 10.7% in January

Vehicles are parked at a cargo terminal at Piraeus port, near Athens May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European new car registrations jumped in January, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Tuesday.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew by 10.7% to 911,064 units, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said.

