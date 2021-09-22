Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Workhorse Group to suspend deliveries of C-1000 electric van

1 minute read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle company Workhorse Group (WKHS.O) said on Wednesday it would suspend deliveries of its flagship C-1000 electric van and recall 41 vehicles it had already delivered, sending its shares down nearly 7%.

Additional testing and modifications to existing vehicles were needed to certify its C-1000 vehicles under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), Workhorse said. It expects to complete testing in the fourth quarter.

The company has also filed a report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Workhorse said it did not receive any customer reports of safety issues in any of the previously delivered C-1000 vehicles.

Last week, Workhorse voluntarily dismissed its legal challenge against a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) move to award a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh (OSK.N) for delivery vehicles.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:23 PM UTC

German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars

Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen.

Autos & Transportation
EXCLUSIVE Mexico's Kavak says new funds make it second-most valuable LatAm startup
Autos & Transportation
Explainer: Why investigators are still probing Takata air bag inflators
Autos & Transportation
A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
Autos & Transportation
Ford, Redwood form 'circular' supply chain for EV battery materials