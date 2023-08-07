EV firm Proterra files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle company Proterra (PTRA.O) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, according to a court filing on Monday.
The company listed its assets and liabilities in the range of $500 million to $1 billion.
"We have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds, that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale," CEO Gareth Joyce said in a statement.
Shares of the company fell 9% in extended trading on the news.
