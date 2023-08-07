EV firm Proterra files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Signage requiring mask use is seen inside Proterra Catalyst BE35 electric buses parked at an L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) DASH transit bus maintenance facility in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan/file photo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle company Proterra (PTRA.O) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, according to a court filing on Monday.

The company listed its assets and liabilities in the range of $500 million to $1 billion.

"We have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds, that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale," CEO Gareth Joyce said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell 9% in extended trading on the news.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

