EV maker Lucid's luxury sedan gets 520-mile driving range rating

1 minute read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Lucid Group Inc's (LCID.O) Air Dream Edition Range luxury sedan has received U.S. government certification for a range of 520 miles, the electric vehicle maker said on Thursday.

The sedan was the longest-range EV rated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company said. Rival Tesla's Model S Long Range has an EPA estimated range of 405 miles.

EV manufacturers are pushing to extend the driving range of their vehicles in a bid to better compete with gasoline-fueled ones. However, as consumers rapidly transition to EVs, charging infrastructure still remains a concern.

The Biden administration's infrastructure bill includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations. read more

Lucid made its debut on the Nasdaq in July after completing its merger with a blank-check company backed by Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein in a deal that valued the combined company at $24 billion. read more

The EV maker in August said it would begin deliveries of fully reserved 'Air Dream Edition Range' cars later this year.

Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

