EV maker Nio to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NIO.N) plans to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025, its president Qin Lihong said on Friday.

The company, which makes premium electric cars, aims to have 700 battery swapping stations by the end of this year. A battery swapping station allows drivers to change the battery in their cars to power the rides.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue

