EV maker Rivian beats revenue estimate, expects wider operating loss

The logo of startup Rivian Automotive's is seen at the electric vehicle factory in Normal, Illinois, U.S. April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year, but shares rose 4% in after-hours trade as the company beat quarterly revenue estimates.

Rivian said it now expects to post an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $5.45 billion, compared with a previously projected loss of $4.75 billion.

Still, Rivian built fewer than 7,000 vehicles in the first half, but reaffirmed its full-year target of 25,000.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Irvine, California-based company said it plans to add a shift to its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant by the end of the third quarter, but also noted that it expects higher raw material costs and other supply-chain challenges to continue.

In the second quarter ended June 30, the EV maker delivered 4,467 vehicles, up from 1,227 in the previous three months. read more

At the end of June, Rivian said it had unsold inventory worth $655 million.

The company said it has received about 98,000 unfilled pre-orders for its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck.

Revenue was $364 million in the second quarter, compared with the $337.5 million expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $1.71 billion, from $580 million a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Aditya Soni and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.