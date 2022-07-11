1 minute read
EV maker Rivian to cut about 5% of workforce- Bloomberg News
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 11 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) is planning to cut around 5% of its total workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Rivian declined to comment, when contacted by Reuters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.