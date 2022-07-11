EV maker Rivian to cut about 5% of workforce- Bloomberg News

The logo for electric vehicle company Rivian is seen on the hood of its R1T all-electric truck in Mill Valley, California, U.S., January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino/File Photo

July 11 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) is planning to cut around 5% of its total workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rivian declined to comment, when contacted by Reuters.

