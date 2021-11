Rivian introduces all-electric R1S SUV at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) was set to fetch a valuation of nearly $94 billion on Wednesday, as its shares were indicated to open more than 40% above their offer price on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

