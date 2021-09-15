Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

EV maker Xpeng could consider acquisitions to expand capacity

1 minute read

An Xpeng P5 electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

DETROIT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) would consider acquiring less successful rivals to expand production capacity in the future, company President Brian Gu told reporters during a conference call.

Xpeng is building two new factories in China. At the same time, the Chinese government is signaling it wants to see consolidation in the Chinese electric vehicle sector to rein in construction of unproductive factories.

"If we need additional capacity in a year or two…we may think about using M&A as a tool to get more capacity," Gu said.

Reporting By Joe White

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 2:33 PM UTC

Volvo Cars gears up for $20 bln IPO in coming weeks, sources say

China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL) is in advanced discussions with banks to list its Volvo Cars unit in the coming weeks, three sources told Reuters, in what is expected to be one of Europe's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

Autos & Transportation
Chinese delivery giants Meituan, Ele.me pledge to not force drivers to register as independent businesss
Autos & Transportation
U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe
Autos & Transportation
Workhorse dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract award
Autos & Transportation
GM invests in Oculii, radar software maker for self-driving cars