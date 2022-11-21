EV startup Faraday Future raises going concern doubt















Nov 21 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE.O) said on Monday that it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern after it reported lower cash reserves.

The company said it had $31.76 million in cash as of the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $121 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











